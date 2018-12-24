Gráinne HamblyIrish traditional harpist. Born 1975
1975
Gráinne Hambly is an internationally known Irish traditional harpist, teacher and musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ge Do Theid Mi Do M'Leabaidh / Drunk At Night And Dry In The Morning
Gráinne Hambly
link
Da Thabh Air An Fharaidh / Da Foostra
Gráinne Hambly
link
Cam Ye By Atholl?/ Eliza Rossi/ A' Chubhag
Gráinne Hambly
link
Ged Do Theid Mi Do M' Leabaidh (Though I Go To My Bed) Drunk at Night Dry In The Morning
Gráinne Hambly
MULL OF THE MOUNTAINS
Gráinne Hambly
link
soft mild morning
Gráinne Hambly
link
Inis Oirr
Gráinne Hambly
link
An Bhfaca Tu Mo Vailintin?
Gráinne Hambly
link
Mull Of The Mountains
Gráinne Hambly
link
The Crib of Perches/Garrett Barry's
Gráinne Hambly
link
Sailing Into Walpole's Marsh/The Whistling Postman
Gráinne Hambly
John Roche's Favourite/Kitty Sheain's
Gráinne Hambly
link
Jackson's Night Cap/Martin Hardiman's
Gráinne Hambly
link
Innis Oir
Gráinne Hambly
link
Jackson's Night
Gráinne Hambly
link
