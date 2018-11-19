Vanessa Peters
Vanessa Peters
Vanessa Peters Biography (Wikipedia)
Vanessa Peters (born September 16, 1980) is a Texas-based singer and songwriter.
Her songs have a short-story quality about them and her lyrical abilities are often praised among reviewers. The music blog Heartache With Hard Work states, "It's one mark of a great song that it can work on a number of different levels. And almost every song here does that. They work as allegory, as symbols for some of the grand concepts: love, fear, loss, friendship, fear. They work as literal short stories."
Vanessa Peters Tracks
This Riddle
Lucky
Pacific Street
Call You All the Time
The Sting
Good And Ready
