Anton GinsburgBorn 18 September 1930. Died 19 July 2002
Anton Ginsburg
1930-09-18
Anton Ginsburg Biography (Wikipedia)
Anton Ginsburg (18 September 1930 – 19 July 2002) was a Russian pianist. He was born in Moscow. A disciple of Heinrich Neuhaus, he graduated from the Moscow Conservatory in 1953. Four years later he won the Smetana Competition in Prague. Ginsburg has been active as a concert pianist both in the USSR and abroad, but is best remembered for his work as an accompanist with Daniil Shafran.
Anton Ginsburg Tracks
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op.19
Sergei Rachmaninov
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op.19
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op.19
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op 65
Frédéric Chopin
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op 65
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op 65
Cello Sonata in D major, Op 102 No 2
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cello Sonata in D major, Op 102 No 2
Cello Sonata in D major, Op 102 No 2
