Lone Star70s UK prog rock band. Formed 1975. Disbanded 1978
Lone Star
1975
Lone Star Biography (Wikipedia)
Lone Star were a Welsh rock band formed in Cardiff, Wales in 1975. They released two albums on CBS Records before splitting up in 1978.
Lone Star Tracks
Flying In The Reel - Queen Mary College 1977
Flying In The Reel - Queen Mary College 1977
All Of Us To All Of You - Queen Mary College 1977
All Of Us To All Of You - Queen Mary College 1977
Bells Of Berlin - Queen Mary College 1977
Bells Of Berlin - Queen Mary College 1977
Ballard Of Crafty Jack - Queen Mary College 1977
Ballard Of Crafty Jack - Queen Mary College 1977
She Said She Said - Queen Mary College 1977
She Said She Said - Queen Mary College 1977
Spaceships
Spaceships
Spaceships
Lone Star Links
