Scott St. JohnBorn 4 December 1969
Scott St. John
1969-12-04
Scott St. John Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott St. John (born 4 December 1969 in London, Ontario, Canada) is a Canadian violinist and violist. He was a member of the St. Lawrence String Quartet (departing December, 2013) and on faculty at Stanford University, where he taught violin and chamber music.
Scott St. John Tracks
Sonata For Violin And Guitar In G Major
Nicolò Paganini
Sonata For Violin And Guitar In G Major
Sonata For Violin And Guitar In G Major
