Anna Borysivna Fedorova (Ukrainian: А́нна Бори́сівна Фе́дорова; born 27 February 1990) is a Ukrainian concert pianist. Fedorova performs as soloist, chamber musician and with symphony orchestras in the major concert halls of the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Ukraine, US, Mexico, Argentina, and Asia. Fedorova is a David Young Piano Prize Holder supported by a Soiree d’Or Award and Keyboard Trust.

