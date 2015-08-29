Lipa Schmeltzer (Yiddish: ליפאַ שמעלצער, Hebrew: ליפא שמלצר; born March 17, 1978) is an American Jewish singer, entertainer, and composer. He is a headliner within Hasidic as well as modern Jewish communities worldwide and "the Lady Gaga of Hasidic music". Schmeltzer has released 16 solo albums as of 2016.