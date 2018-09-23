Nicholas LanierBorn 10 September 1588. Died 24 February 1666
Nicholas Lanier
1588-09-10
Nicholas Lanier Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Lanier, sometimes Laniere (baptised at Greenwich 10 September 1588 – 24 February 1666) was an English composer and musician; the first to hold the title of Master of the King's Music from 1625 to 1666, an honour given to musicians of great distinction. He was the court musician, a composer and performer and Groom of the Chamber in the service of King Charles I and Charles II. He was also a singer, lutenist, scenographer and painter.
No more shall meads
No more shall meads be decked with flow'rs
I was not wearier
Symphonia in G major
Bring away this sacred tree
No more shall meads be deck'd with flowers
O amantissime Domine
Sinfonia in G minor
Fire, Fire
Bring away this sacred tree
Mark how the blushful morn
No more shall meads be decked with flowers
Sweet Do Not Thus Destroy Me
Mark how the blushful morn (The marigold)
Fire Fire
No more shall meads be decked with flowers
No more shall meads be deck'd with flowers
Bring away this sacred tree
Love and I of late did part
I was not wearier
