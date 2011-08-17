Kalenna HarperBorn 13 August 1982
Kalenna Lashante Harper-Vick (born August 13, 1982),[citation needed] mononymously known as Kalenna (pronounced kuh-LEE-nuh), is an American singer-songwriter, hit TV show personality and record producer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is perhaps best known as a member of the hip hop soul group Diddy-Dirty Money, which also included Sean "Diddy" Combs and fellow singer-songwriter Dawn Richard, until they disbanded in 2012. From 2014 to 2015, she was a supporting cast member on the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and as of 2015, is working on her new album titled, "Rose Water."
