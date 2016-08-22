Spain are an American rock band formed in Los Angeles, California in 1993, and led by singer/bassist Josh Haden. Their syncretic music contains elements of country, blues, folk, jazz, and slowcore. In a career spanning more than two decades, Spain has released five studio albums, a live album, and a best-of collection.

Spain's debut album The Blue Moods of Spain, released in September 1995, featured the song "Spiritual," which has since become a standard, having been covered numerous times by artists including Johnny Cash, Soulsavers, Sean Wheeler & Zander Schloss, and by Haden's own father, jazz great Charlie Haden, who performed an instrumental version with jazz guitarist Pat Metheny on their acclaimed 1997 album Beyond The Missouri Sky (Short Stories). Spain's second album She Haunts My Dreams was recorded in 1999 on the Swedish island of Vaxholm, and contained performances by Swedish jazz pianist Esbjörn Svensson, guitarist Björn Olsson, and sometime R.E.M. and Beck drummer Joey Waronker. This album contained the song "Every Time I Try" which director Wim Wenders included in the soundtrack to The End of Violence. Spain's third album I Believe was released in 2001, and a compilation, Spirituals: The Best Of Spain, was released in 2003.