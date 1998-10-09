Georgina AndersonBorn October 1998. Died 14 November 2013
Georgina Anderson
Georgina Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Georgina Anderson (22 October 1998 – 14 November 2013) was a singer from Marske-by-the-Sea, Teesside. On 14 November 2013 she died after being diagnosed with stage four liver cancer. Her posthumous 2013 single, "Two Thirds of a Piece" reached number 63 on the UK Singles Chart.
