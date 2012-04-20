Grand DuchyFormed 2008
Grand Duchy
2008
Grand Duchy Biography (Wikipedia)
Grand Duchy is an American alternative/electronic/art rock band formed in 2008 by Black Francis and his wife Violet Clark.
White Out
White Out
Silver Boys
Silver Boys
Seeing Stars (Pick n Mix Contender)
Seeing Stars
Seeing Stars
Vapors
Vapors
Lovesick
Lovesick
Come On Over To My House
Come On Over To My House
Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne
