Kassim Vonricco Washington (born March 20, 1980), best known by his stage name Ricco Barrino, is an American R&B recording artist and songwriter from High Point, North Carolina. He is also the brother of American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino and nephew of The Barrino Brothers. In 2006, he released his debut single "Bubble Gum".
In 2009, Barrino secured a recording contract with American rapper T.I.'s Grand Hustle Records. He has been featured on songs from several high-profile recording artists, including T.I.'s "Porn Star" from Paper Trail (2008), B.o.B's "5th Dimension" from The Adventures of Bobby Ray (2010) and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's "Gone", from their reunion album Uni-5: The World's Enemy (2010).
