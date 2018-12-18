Bayonne
Bayonne Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Sellers, also known by his stage name Bayonne, is an American minimalist composer and electronic musician based in Austin, Texas. After releasing three albums under his own name, Sellers changed his moniker to Bayonne, with the rerelease of his most recent work, Primitives, on Mom + Pop/City Slang in 2016. Bayonne is known for creating and layering intricate loops as well as his engaging one-man live performances.
Bayonne Tracks
Uncertainly Deranged
Bayonne
Uncertainly Deranged
Uncertainly Deranged
Fallss
Bayonne
Fallss
Fallss
