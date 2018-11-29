Thoinot ArbeauArtist name of Jehan Tabourot ("Orchesographie"). Born 7 March 1520. Died 23 July 1595
Thoinot Arbeau
1520-03-17
Thoinot Arbeau Biography
Thoinot Arbeau is the anagrammatic pen name of French cleric Jehan Tabourot (March 17, 1519 – July 23, 1595). Tabourot is most famous for his Orchésographie, a study of late sixteenth-century French Renaissance social dance. He was born in Dijon and died in Langres.
Thoinot Arbeau Tracks
Basse Danse, 'Jouyssance vous donnera' (Henry VIII and his Six Wives)
Thoinot Arbeau
Basse Danse, 'Jouyssance vous donnera' (Henry VIII and his Six Wives)
Basse Danse, 'Jouyssance vous donnera' (Henry VIII and his Six Wives)
Basse-Danse
Thoinot Arbeau
Basse-Danse
Basse-Danse
Ballet de coqs etc
Michael Praetorius
Ballet de coqs etc
Ballet de coqs etc
Ensemble
Pavane Lesquercarde etc
Pierre Phalèse
Pavane Lesquercarde etc
Pavane Lesquercarde etc
Ensemble
Belle qui tiens ma vie; Vecchie lettrose
Thoinot Arbeau
Belle qui tiens ma vie; Vecchie lettrose
Belle qui tiens ma vie; Vecchie lettrose
Belle qui tiens ma vie (feat. La Capella Reial de Catalunya, Hespèrion XXI & Jordi Savall)
Thoinot Arbeau
Belle qui tiens ma vie (feat. La Capella Reial de Catalunya, Hespèrion XXI & Jordi Savall)
Belle qui tiens ma vie (feat. La Capella Reial de Catalunya, Hespèrion XXI & Jordi Savall)
