Sam LewisUk based Singer, Songwriter & Guitarist
When Come the Morning
When Come the Morning
Loversity
Loversity
One And The Same
One And The Same
Virginia Avenue
Virginia Avenue
3/4 Time
3/4 Time
Victoria Avenue
Victoria Avenue
Ups And Downs
Ups And Downs
Another Lifetime
Another Lifetime
Out The Gate
Out The Gate
Hard To Find
Hard To Find
Sam Lewis - Ups and Downs
Sam Lewis - Ups and Downs
Upcoming Events
29
Jan
2019
Sam Lewis, Beth Rowley, Gangstagrass, Treetop Flyers, Nicki Bluhm, CoCo and the Butterfields and Wild Ponies
Various Venues - London, London, UK
29
Jan
2019
Sam Lewis, Beth Rowley, Gangstagrass, Dogs, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Ethan Johns, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman and The Hungry Mothers
Americana Fest UK Showcase, London, UK
29
Jan
2019
Sam Lewis, Gangstagrass, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Martin Harley, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman, The Hungry Mothers and The Luck (UK)
Unknown venue, London, UK
30
Jan
2019
Sam Lewis, Beth Rowley, Gangstagrass, Treetop Flyers, Nicki Bluhm, CoCo and the Butterfields and Wild Ponies
Various Venues - London, London, UK
31
Jan
2019
Sam Lewis
The Louisiana, Bristol, UK
