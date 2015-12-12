PranaGoa trance artists Tsuyoshi Suzuki & Andy Guthrie
Prana
Prana are Tsuyoshi Suzuki, Nick Taylor, and Andy Guthrie, a Goa trance project from Japan. They were one of the most acclaimed pioneers of Goa Trance music style. They formed around 1995.
