Shingai ShoniwaBorn 1 September 1981
Shingai Shoniwa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/221ccd69-1265-4145-93a0-7016d52e016a
Shingai Shoniwa Biography (Wikipedia)
Shingai Elizabeth Maria Shoniwa ( shing-GHY; born on 1 September 1981) is an English singer, best known as the vocalist and bassist for the UK indie rock band Noisettes. Her first name, Shingai, means "be bold/courageous/strong" in the Shona language.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shingai Shoniwa Tracks
Sort by
So In Love (Extended Version) (feat. Shingai Shoniwa)
Auntie Flo
So In Love (Extended Version) (feat. Shingai Shoniwa)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dt9df.jpglink
So In Love (Extended Version) (feat. Shingai Shoniwa)
Last played on
We Just Don't Care (feat. Shingai Shoniwa)
Shy FX
We Just Don't Care (feat. Shingai Shoniwa)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0520xcw.jpglink
We Just Don't Care (feat. Shingai Shoniwa)
Last played on
We Just Don't Care (DJ S.K.T Remix) (feat. Shingai Shoniwa)
Shy FX
We Just Don't Care (DJ S.K.T Remix) (feat. Shingai Shoniwa)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1w3.jpglink
We Just Don't Care (DJ S.K.T Remix) (feat. Shingai Shoniwa)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Shingai Shoniwa
Back to artist