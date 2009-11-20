Joshua Ryan Topolsky (born October 19, 1977) is an American technology journalist. He is also a record producer, and DJ under the stage name Joshua Ryan. Topolsky was the co-founder and editor-in-chief of technology news network The Verge, and was one of the creators of its parent company, Vox Media. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Engadget.

On August 4, 2014, Topolsky stepped down from The Verge and Vox Media to join Bloomberg "as the editor of a series of new online ventures it is introducing as part of a revamped journalism strategy". He left Bloomberg in July 2015 after clashes with Michael Bloomberg over the direction of its digital media strategy and started the digital news company The Outline.