Wouter HamelBorn 19 May 1977
Wouter Hamel
1977-05-19
Wouter Hamel Biography (Wikipedia)
Wouter Hamel (born 1977) is a Dutch Pop singer. He released his debut album Hamel in March 2007. Hamel's style has been compared to Jamie Cullum's.
Wouter Hamel Tracks
March, April, May
Wouter Hamel
March, April, May
March, April, May
