Joe ComfortBorn 18 July 1917. Died 29 October 1988
Joe Comfort
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1917-07-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2216da40-947a-4d4b-a18c-8595c91c1c28
Joe Comfort Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Comfort (July 18, 1917 – October 29, 1988) was an American jazz double bassist
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Comfort Tracks
Sort by
Let's Do It (Let's Fall in Love)
Ella Fitzgerald
Let's Do It (Let's Fall in Love)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bm424.jpglink
Let's Do It (Let's Fall in Love)
Last played on
Lush Life
Nat King Cole
Lush Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2q.jpglink
Lush Life
Last played on
Back to artist