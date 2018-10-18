Edison DenisovBorn 6 April 1929. Died 24 November 1996
Edison Denisov
1929-04-06
Edison Denisov Biography (Wikipedia)
Edison Vasilievich Denisov (Russian: Эдисо́н Васи́льевич Дени́сов, April 6, 1929 – November 24, 1996) was a Russian composer in the so-called "Underground"—"Anti-Collectivist", "alternative" or "nonconformist" division of Soviet music.
Edison Denisov Tracks
Songs and dances of death (arr. for voice and orch)
Modest Mussorgsky
Songs and dances of death (arr. for voice and orch)
Songs and dances of death (arr. for voice and orch)
Last played on
Clarinet Sonata
Edison Denisov
Clarinet Sonata
Clarinet Sonata
Performer
Last played on
Bagatelles no 3
Edison Denisov
Bagatelles no 3
Bagatelles no 3
Last played on
Sun of the Incas - Song about a Finger
Edison Denisov
Sun of the Incas - Song about a Finger
Sun of the Incas - Song about a Finger
Singer
Last played on
Second Symphony
Edison Denisov
Second Symphony
Second Symphony
Last played on
Songs and Dances of Death
Modest Mussorgsky
Songs and Dances of Death
Songs and Dances of Death
Orchestra
Last played on
