Butch Baker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2211e2a2-1947-477d-bca2-09a4088e0b8a
Butch Baker Tracks
Sort by
The Fat Man
Butch Baker
The Fat Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fat Man
Last played on
Fat Man At The Go Go
Butch Baker
Fat Man At The Go Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fat Man At The Go Go
Last played on
The Joker
Butch Baker
The Joker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Joker
Last played on
Working At The Go Go / The Fat Man
Butch Baker
Working At The Go Go / The Fat Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Butch Baker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist