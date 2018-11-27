Phyllis Spurr
Phyllis Spurr
Phyllis Spurr Tracks
Blow the wind southerly
Traditional English, Kathleen Ferrier & Phyllis Spurr
The Salley Gardens
Traditional English, Kathleen Ferrier & Phyllis Spurr
The Keel Row
Trad.
An die Musik, D 547
Franz Schubert
Gestillte Sehnsucht Op.91
Johannes Brahms
Verborgenheit, from Morike Lieder
Phyllis Spurr
Der Musensohn D764
Franz Schubert
Altar
Ludvig Irgens-Jensen
The Keel Row
Traditional English, Kathleen Ferrier & Phyllis Spurr
The Keel Row (Northumbrian folk song)
Trad.
My bonny lad arr Whittaker
Trad.
O Waly, Waly (Somerset Folk song)
Trad.
The Keel Row (feat. Kathleen Ferrier & Phyllis Spurr)
Trad.
I have a bonnet trimmed with blue, arranged Hughes
Trad.
To Julia (Op.8), no.3; To daisies (feat. Kathleen Ferrier & Phyllis Spurr)
Roger Quilter
