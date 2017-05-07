Turntable DubbersBelgian DJ duo. Formed 1999
Turntable Dubbers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/220b68ed-1459-42eb-9684-6033da34c17b
Turntable Dubbers Tracks
Sort by
Calma & Smarta (Mr Benn Remix) (feat. Dynamite MC)
Turntable Dubbers
Calma & Smarta (Mr Benn Remix) (feat. Dynamite MC)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9t77.jpglink
Calma & Smarta (Mr Benn Remix) (feat. Dynamite MC)
Last played on
Be There For You (DJ Vadim Remix) (feat. Doctor)
Turntable Dubbers
Be There For You (DJ Vadim Remix) (feat. Doctor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzc.jpglink
Be There For You (DJ Vadim Remix) (feat. Doctor)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Sekkle Up The Score (Turntable Dubbers Remix)
Ras Demo
Sekkle Up The Score (Turntable Dubbers Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sekkle Up The Score (Turntable Dubbers Remix)
Last played on
There For You (Hard2Def Remix) (feat. Doctor Jazz’s Universal Remedy)
Turntable Dubbers
There For You (Hard2Def Remix) (feat. Doctor Jazz’s Universal Remedy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There For You (Hard2Def Remix) (feat. Doctor Jazz’s Universal Remedy)
Last played on
I Say Yeah
Turntable Dubbers
I Say Yeah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Say Yeah
Last played on
Rasta Be Good To Me
Turntable Dubbers
Rasta Be Good To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rasta Be Good To Me
Last played on
Rasta Be Good To Me (D&B Version)
Turntable Dubbers
Rasta Be Good To Me (D&B Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turntable Dubbers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist