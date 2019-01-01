Anthony "Tony" Moran is a DJ, record producer, remixer, singer and songwriter known for remixing popular songs. In 2007, he hit number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart twice with "Walk Away" featuring Kristine W and "Keep Your Body Working" featuring Martha Wash. Moran also has a total of seven number one hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs music charts in the United States and he has recently had four number one Billboard chart hits in the years 2016 and 2017.[citation needed]

As a remix producer, Moran has remixed work from top music artists including Madonna, George Michael, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Selena Gomez and many others.[citation needed]

In December 2016, Billboard ranked him as the 92nd-most successful dance artist of all-time.