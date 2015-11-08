JasrajBorn 28 January 1930
Jasraj
1930-01-28
Jasraj Biography (Wikipedia)
Pandit Jasraj (born 28 January 1930) is an Indian classical vocalist, belonging to the Mewati gharana.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jasraj Tracks
Maran re tuhu momo
Jasraj
Maran re tuhu momo
Maran re tuhu momo
Taxi
Jasraj
Taxi
Taxi
Bhaj Govindam
Jasraj
Bhaj Govindam
Bhaj Govindam
Bhaje Bhaje Nandanam
Jasraj
Bhaje Bhaje Nandanam
Bhaje Bhaje Nandanam
Vaada Tumse Hain Vaada
Jasraj
Vaada Tumse Hain Vaada
Vaada Tumse Hain Vaada
Udho Jog Sikhavan Aaye
Jasraj
Udho Jog Sikhavan Aaye
Udho Jog Sikhavan Aaye
Gayatri
Jasraj
Gayatri
Gayatri
Chanting of the Gayatri Mantra
Jasraj
Chanting of the Gayatri Mantra
Chanting of the Gayatri Mantra
Hey Govinda
Jasraj
Hey Govinda
Hey Govinda
Song of Praise for Hanuman
Jasraj
Song of Praise for Hanuman
Song of Praise for Hanuman
Darbari Kannada
Jasraj
Darbari Kannada
Darbari Kannada
Rag Nat Narayan
Jasraj
Rag Nat Narayan
Rag Nat Narayan
Jasraj Tracks
