Eden's Bridge
Eden's Bridge Biography (Wikipedia)
Eden's Bridge is a Christian band whose style covers elements of Celtic folk, pop, and rock.
Eden's Bridge came into existence in 1993, born from a number of musical sessions by siblings, Sarah and Richard Lacy. Along with David Bird, they have written a number of songs and instrumentals together.
