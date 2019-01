Doo Rag was an American lo-fi blues band duo from Tucson, Arizona, United States. The band consisted of Bob Log III and Thermos Malling. By the time of their breakup, they had supported a number of artists on tour, most notably Sonic Youth and Beck.

