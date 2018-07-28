Christian Friedrich HunoldBorn 29 September 1680. Died 16 August 1721
Christian Friedrich Hunold
1680-09-29
Christian Friedrich Hunold (born 29 September 1680 in Wandersleben near Gotha, died 16 August 1721 in Halle) was a German author who wrote under the pseudonym Menantes.
Der blutige und sterbende Jesus (Passion Oratorio)
Reinhard Keiser
Der blutige und sterbende Jesus (Passion Oratorio)
Der blutige und sterbende Jesus (Passion Oratorio)
