Star Band is a music group from Senegal that was the resident band of Dakar's Miami Club.
Formed to celebrate Senegal's independence in 1960, the band has been host to some influential musicians, Youssou N'Dour being the most notable, and gave birth to Etoile de Dakar. Some former members were drafted for the first Orchestra Baobab (as the Baobab club was opened to compete with Miami), and also for Laba Sosseh's Abidjan-based band.
