Hans Oskar "Kihlen" Linnros (born August 15, 1983 in Sundbyberg, Sweden) is a Swedish musician. He was part of the alternative hip hop band Snook alongside Daniel Adams-Ray, before going solo and releasing his solo studio debut album Vilja bli that reached number 2 on the Swedish Albums Chart. The track "Från och med Du" from the album reached the top of Sverigetopplistan, the official Swedish Singles Chart.

Oskar Linnros has also produced a number of other artists including acts Petter, Fibes, Oh Fibes! and Veronica Maggio.