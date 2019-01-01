Oskar LinnrosBorn 15 August 1983
Oskar Linnros
1983-08-15
Oskar Linnros Biography
Hans Oskar "Kihlen" Linnros (born August 15, 1983 in Sundbyberg, Sweden) is a Swedish musician. He was part of the alternative hip hop band Snook alongside Daniel Adams-Ray, before going solo and releasing his solo studio debut album Vilja bli that reached number 2 on the Swedish Albums Chart. The track "Från och med Du" from the album reached the top of Sverigetopplistan, the official Swedish Singles Chart.
Oskar Linnros has also produced a number of other artists including acts Petter, Fibes, Oh Fibes! and Veronica Maggio.
