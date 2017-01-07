The ELISION Ensemble (often referred to as simply ELISION) is a chamber ensemble specialising in contemporary classical music, concentrating on the creation and presentation of new works. The ensemble comprises a core of around 20 virtuoso musicians from Australia and around the world.

Since 1986 it has maintained an active schedule of concerts, recordings, broadcasts, and music-theatre/opera, installation art and new media art performances, principally in Australia and Europe. During 2008 the ensemble presented 36 individual works, including 11 world premieres, in 18 concerts or events in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Berlin and London. Its 18th compact disc was released in 2009 (see Discography).

ELISION combines its Australian perspective with a long-term exploration of complex musical aesthetics, and in so doing has developed an international reputation for Australian new music and performance practice. Paul Griffiths, in Modern Music and After, writes of ELISION "… whose splendiferous range of colours … has produced a kind of sensuous complexity that may be uniquely Australian".