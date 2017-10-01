Pedro Guerrero16th century composer
Pedro Guerrero (born c. 1520) was a Spanish composer of the Renaissance.
Guerrero was born in Seville, probably around 1520, and he may have sung in the Seville Cathedral choir. He was singer of the powerful dukes of Medina Sidonia from 1533 to 1536. He was the older brother of Francisco Guerrero and taught him music prior to Francisco's time studying with Cristobal de Morales. By 1560 he had taken a position as a singer in Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.
Guerrero's surviving compositions are scant. Several sacred motets are extant, as well as about ten secular songs in Spanish, though these only survive in intabulated versions for vihuela.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
