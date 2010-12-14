Symbolyc OneBorn August 1976
Symbolyc One
1976-08
Symbolyc One Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Darnell Griffin Jr. (born August 3, 1976), professionally known as Symbolyc One or S1, is an American record producer from Waco, Texas. He founded the group Strange Fruit Project and is signed to Kanye West's Very GOOD Beats as a producer.
Symbolyc One Tracks
Nutty Strings (SRC Remix)
Symbolyc One
Nutty Strings (SRC Remix)
Nutty Strings (SRC Remix)
