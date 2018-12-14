Hugo WolfBorn 13 March 1860. Died 22 February 1903
Hugo Wolf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br176.jpg
1860-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21f39bff-fdec-4424-8ad7-86207565d571
Hugo Wolf Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugo Philipp Jacob Wolf (13 March 1860 – 22 February 1903) was an Austrian composer of Slovene origin, particularly noted for his art songs, or Lieder. He brought to this form a concentrated expressive intensity which was unique in late Romantic music, somewhat related to that of the Second Viennese School in concision but diverging greatly in technique.
Though he had several bursts of extraordinary productivity, particularly in 1888 and 1889, depression frequently interrupted his creative periods, and his last composition was written in 1898, before he suffered a mental collapse caused by syphilis.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hugo Wolf Performances & Interviews
- Wolf: Spanish Song Bookhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w3qq2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w3qq2.jpg2014-03-23T15:46:00.000ZHilary Finch recommends a version from recordings of Wolf's Spanish Song Bookhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01w3qq3
Wolf: Spanish Song Book
Hugo Wolf Tracks
Sort by
Italian Serenade
Italian Serenade
Last played on
Einklang
Hugo Wolf
Einklang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Einklang
Choir
Last played on
Italian serenade
Hugo Wolf
Italian serenade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Italian serenade
Ensemble
Last played on
Italian Serenade arr for strings
Hugo Wolf
Italian Serenade arr for strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Italian Serenade arr for strings
Last played on
Italian Serenade in G
Hugo Wolf
Italian Serenade in G
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Italian Serenade in G
Ensemble
Last played on
Vier Lieder: Auf ein altes Bild
Claude Debussy
Vier Lieder: Auf ein altes Bild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Vier Lieder: Auf ein altes Bild
Last played on
Italian Serenade
Italian Serenade
Ensemble
Last played on
8 songs from Morike lieder for voice and piano
Hugo Wolf
8 songs from Morike lieder for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
8 songs from Morike lieder for voice and piano
Last played on
Mignon Lieder
Hugo Wolf
Mignon Lieder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Mignon Lieder
Last played on
In Spring (Morike lieder no.13)
Hugo Wolf
In Spring (Morike lieder no.13)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
In Spring (Morike lieder no.13)
A girl's first love song
Hugo Wolf
A girl's first love song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
A girl's first love song
Spring over the year
Hugo Wolf
Spring over the year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Spring over the year
Das Verlassen Mägdlein
Hugo Wolf
Das Verlassen Mägdlein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Das Verlassen Mägdlein
Last played on
Italian serenade
Hugo Wolf
Italian serenade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Italian serenade
Last played on
Mignon Lieder
Hugo Wolf
Mignon Lieder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Mignon Lieder
Last played on
Morike Lieder - Selected songs
Hugo Wolf
Morike Lieder - Selected songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Morike Lieder - Selected songs
Last played on
Goethe-Lieder, no.29; Anakreons Grab
Hugo Wolf
Goethe-Lieder, no.29; Anakreons Grab
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Goethe-Lieder, no.29; Anakreons Grab
Last played on
Italian Serenade
Italian Serenade
Last played on
Trunken Mussen Wir Alle Sein?
Hugo Wolf
Trunken Mussen Wir Alle Sein?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Trunken Mussen Wir Alle Sein?
Last played on
Italienisches Liederbuch: 35. Benedeit die sel'ge Mutter
Hugo Wolf
Italienisches Liederbuch: 35. Benedeit die sel'ge Mutter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Italienisches Liederbuch: 35. Benedeit die sel'ge Mutter
Last played on
Italienisches Liederbuch: 8) Nun lass uns Frieden schließen
Hugo Wolf
Italienisches Liederbuch: 8) Nun lass uns Frieden schließen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Italienisches Liederbuch: 8) Nun lass uns Frieden schließen
Italienisches Liederbuch: 17) Und willst du deinen Liebsten sterben sehen
Hugo Wolf
Italienisches Liederbuch: 17) Und willst du deinen Liebsten sterben sehen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Italienisches Liederbuch: 17) Und willst du deinen Liebsten sterben sehen
Italienisches Liederbuch: 7) Der Mond hat eine schwere Klag' erhoben
Hugo Wolf
Italienisches Liederbuch: 7) Der Mond hat eine schwere Klag' erhoben
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Italienisches Liederbuch: 7) Der Mond hat eine schwere Klag' erhoben
Italienisches Liederbuch: 3) Ihr seid die Allerschönste
Hugo Wolf
Italienisches Liederbuch: 3) Ihr seid die Allerschönste
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Italienisches Liederbuch: 3) Ihr seid die Allerschönste
'Dereinst, dereinst, Gedanke mein' from Spanisches Liederbuch
Hugo Wolf
'Dereinst, dereinst, Gedanke mein' from Spanisches Liederbuch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
'Dereinst, dereinst, Gedanke mein' from Spanisches Liederbuch
Last played on
Spätherbstnebel (Lieder nach Heine)
Hugo Wolf
Spätherbstnebel (Lieder nach Heine)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Spätherbstnebel (Lieder nach Heine)
Der Tambour (Morike-Lieder)
Hugo Wolf
Der Tambour (Morike-Lieder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Der Tambour (Morike-Lieder)
Ganymed (Goethe-Lieder)
Hugo Wolf
Ganymed (Goethe-Lieder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Ganymed (Goethe-Lieder)
Intermezzo in E flat major for string quartet
Hugo Wolf
Intermezzo in E flat major for string quartet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Intermezzo in E flat major for string quartet
Last played on
Intermezzo for string quartet in E flat major (1886)
Hugo Wolf
Intermezzo for string quartet in E flat major (1886)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Intermezzo for string quartet in E flat major (1886)
Ensemble
Last played on
In the shadow of my tresses (Spanish Songbook)
Hugo Wolf
In the shadow of my tresses (Spanish Songbook)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
In the shadow of my tresses (Spanish Songbook)
Last played on
Italian Serenade in string quartet
Hugo Wolf
Italian Serenade in string quartet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Italian Serenade in string quartet
Last played on
Mörike-Lieder, Volume 1: No. 12, Verborgenheit "Lass, o Welt, o lass" (Mäs
Hugo Wolf
Mörike-Lieder, Volume 1: No. 12, Verborgenheit "Lass, o Welt, o lass" (Mäs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Mörike-Lieder, Volume 1: No. 12, Verborgenheit "Lass, o Welt, o lass" (Mäs
Last played on
Verschwiegene Liebe
Hugo Wolf
Verschwiegene Liebe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Verschwiegene Liebe
Performer
Author
Singer
Last played on
Nein, junger Herr
Hugo Wolf
Nein, junger Herr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Nein, junger Herr
Last played on
O wär dein Haus durchsichtig wie ein Glas
Hugo Wolf
O wär dein Haus durchsichtig wie ein Glas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
O wär dein Haus durchsichtig wie ein Glas
Last played on
3 Songs
Hugo Wolf
3 Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
3 Songs
Last played on
Italian Serenade for string quartet
Hugo Wolf
Italian Serenade for string quartet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Italian Serenade for string quartet
Last played on
Hugo Wolf Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist