The Black Dahlia MurderFormed January 2001
The Black Dahlia Murder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21f3573f-10cf-44b3-aeaa-26cccd8448b5
The Black Dahlia Murder Biography (Wikipedia)
The Black Dahlia Murder is an American death metal band from Waterford, Michigan, formed in 2001. Their name is derived from the 1947 unsolved murder of Elizabeth Short, often referred to as Black Dahlia. The band currently comprises lead vocalist Trevor Strnad, rhythm guitarist Brian Eschbach, bassist Max Lavelle, drummer Alan Cassidy, and lead guitarist Brandon Ellis. Out of the eight studio albums they have released to date, the last seven have charted on the U.S. Billboard 200, with their fifth album Ritual peaking at No. 31 in 2011, marking them as one of the most popular contemporary American extreme metal bands. Their eighth and latest album Nightbringers was released on October 6, 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Black Dahlia Murder Tracks
Sort by
Into The Everblack
The Black Dahlia Murder
Into The Everblack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonlight Equilibrium
The Black Dahlia Murder
Moonlight Equilibrium
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Black Dahlia Murder Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist