The Lover SpeaksFormed 1985. Disbanded 1994
The Lover Speaks was a new wave duo consisting of David Freeman (vocals) and Joseph Hughes (arranger, composer). They wrote and sang the original version of the song "No More "I Love You's"", covered by Annie Lennox in 1995 on her Medusa album, which she took to No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart.
