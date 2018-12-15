Shadow ProjectUS deathrock band. Formed 1987. Disbanded 1998
Shadow Project
1987
Shadow Project Biography (Wikipedia)
Shadow Project was an alt-rock/goth metal band formed in 1987 featuring former members of Los Angeles deathrock groups Christian Death and Super Heroines. After recording two LP records the group experienced a three-year hiatus, reconvening for a third and final album. Shadow Project definitively folded after vocalist Rozz Williams committed suicide on April 1, 1998.
