Jim Photoglo, born James G. Photoglo, who also performed simply as Photoglo, is an American pop/soft rock singer and songwriter from Inglewood, California. He released two charting albums in the early 1980s and had two hit singles, "We Were Meant to Be Lovers" (#31, 1980) and "Fool in Love with You" (#25, 1981).

After his career as a pop artist, he became a successful country music songwriter in Nashville. He wrote songs for Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, The Everly Brothers, Dusty Springfield, Lee Roy Parnell, Patty Loveless, Highway 101, The Oak Ridge Boys, Pam Tillis, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Neal McCoy, John Anderson and Kathy Mattea. Four recordings made the Top Ten of Billboard’s Country charts, and two went to #1: "Fishin' in the Dark" by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and "Hometown Honeymoon" by Alabama. In addition, his song "She Loves Me (The Best That I Can Be)" was covered by pop/R&B singer James Ingram.

He released solo albums again in the 1990s and 2000s. Photoglo was also one of four members of a short-lived novelty country band called Run C&W, which recorded two albums for MCA between 1993 and 1995. He had a long-running association with Dan Fogelberg, serving as bass player and backup vocalist in Fogelberg's touring band for much of the '80s and '90s.