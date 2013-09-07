Hi‐Gate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21ecebe4-337a-4f18-9904-0abbcae3ded8
Hi‐Gate Biography (Wikipedia)
Hi-Gate is the dance music pairing of BBC Radio 1 DJ Judge Jules, and Paul Masterson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hi‐Gate Tracks
Sort by
I Can Hear Voices
Hi‐Gate
I Can Hear Voices
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Hear Voices
Last played on
Gonna Work It Out (2001)
Hi‐Gate
Gonna Work It Out (2001)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gonna Work It Out (2001)
Last played on
Gonna Work It Out
Hi‐Gate
Gonna Work It Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gonna Work It Out
Last played on
Pitchin' (1999)
Hi‐Gate
Pitchin' (1999)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pitchin' (1999)
Last played on
We're Gonna Work It Out (2000)
Hi‐Gate
We're Gonna Work It Out (2000)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hi‐Gate Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist