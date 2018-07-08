Frankie CarleBorn 25 March 1903. Died 7 March 2001
Frankie Carle
1903-03-25
Frankie Carle Biography (Wikipedia)
Frankie Carle (born Francis Nunzio Carlone, March 25, 1903 – March 7, 2001) was an American pianist and bandleader. As a very popular bandleader in the 1940s and 1950s, Carle was nicknamed "The Wizard of the Keyboard". "Sunrise Serenade" was Carle's best-known composition, rising to No. 1 in the US in 1938 and selling more than one million copies.
Frankie Carle Tracks
Oh What It Seemed to Be
Frankie Carle
Oh What It Seemed to Be
Oh What It Seemed to Be
Rumours Are Flying
Frankie Carle
Rumours Are Flying
Rumours Are Flying
Barcarolle (from The Tales of Hoffmann)
Jacques Offenbach
Barcarolle (from The Tales of Hoffmann)
Barcarolle (from The Tales of Hoffmann)
Ensemble
Sunrise Serenade
Frankie Carle
Sunrise Serenade
Sunrise Serenade
Twelfth Street Rag
Frankie Carle
Twelfth Street Rag
Twelfth Street Rag
I'm Gonna Change
Frankie Carle
I'm Gonna Change
I'm Gonna Change
Doll Dance
Frankie Carle
Doll Dance
Doll Dance
