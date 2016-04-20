Warp BrothersFormed 1999
Warp Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21eb2468-3976-4a4b-8c5a-fa01fc3e5d13
Warp Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
Warp Brothers is the electronic dance music group moniker used by German DJs Oliver Goedicke and Jürgen Dohr, established in 1999. Their style includes house, trance, breakbeat and electro.
Their most successful hits include "Phatt Bass", "We Will Survive" and "Blast the Speakers", which charted in several countries.
The original version of "Phatt Bass" was by Warp Brothers vs. Aquagen, based on New Order's "Confusion" (Pump Panel Reconstruction Mix), and should not be confused with Public Domain's "Operation Blade", which was based on the same song. "Blast the Speakers" was featured on the 2005 techno album Radikal Techno 6.
Warp Brothers Tracks
Phatt Bass 2016
Warp Brothers
Phatt Bass 2016
Phatt Bass 2016
Phat Bass (2000)
Warp Brothers
Phat Bass (2000)
Phat Bass (2000)
