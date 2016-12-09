Iris du PréEnglish pianist, composer and conductor. Born 6 June 1914. Died 27 September 1985
Iris du Pré
Iris du Pré Biography (Wikipedia)
Iris Maud du Pré (6 June 1914 – 27 September 1985) was an English pianist, composer, conductor and educator. She was also the mother of Hilary du Pré, Jacqueline du Pré and Piers du Pré.
Jacqueline du Pré
