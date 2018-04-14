Chris Robinson Brotherhood is an American blues rock band formed in 2011 by Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson while The Black Crowes were on hiatus. The band has released six studio albums: Big Moon Ritual, The Magic Door, Phosphorescent Harvest, Any Way You Love, We Know How You Feel 2016 and Barefoot in the Head. The band consists of Robinson, guitarist Neal Casal, keyboardist Adam MacDougall, bassist Jeff Hill (who replaced original bassist Mark Dutton in 2016), and drummer Tony Leone (who replaced original drummer George Sluppick in January 2015).