Chris Robinson BrotherhoodFormed 2010
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
2010
Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Robinson Brotherhood is an American blues rock band formed in 2011 by Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson while The Black Crowes were on hiatus. The band has released six studio albums: Big Moon Ritual, The Magic Door, Phosphorescent Harvest, Any Way You Love, We Know How You Feel 2016 and Barefoot in the Head. The band consists of Robinson, guitarist Neal Casal, keyboardist Adam MacDougall, bassist Jeff Hill (who replaced original bassist Mark Dutton in 2016), and drummer Tony Leone (who replaced original drummer George Sluppick in January 2015).
Tracks
Behold The Seer
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Behold The Seer
Behold The Seer
High Is Not The Top
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
High Is Not The Top
High Is Not The Top
Blonde Light of Day
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Blonde Light of Day
Blonde Light of Day
California Hymn
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
California Hymn
California Hymn
