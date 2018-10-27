Napoleon XIVBorn 3 May 1938
Napoleon XIV
Jerry Samuels (born Jerrold Samuels on May 3, 1938), known by the stage name Napoleon XIV, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. He achieved one-hit wonder status with the Top 5 hit novelty song "They're Coming to Take Me Away, Ha-Haaa!" in 1966. Under the name Scott David (his son's name), he co-wrote "As If I Didn't Know" with Larry Kusik, a top 10 hit for Adam Wade in 1961. Samuels also wrote "The Shelter of Your Arms", a top 20 hit for Sammy Davis Jr. in 1964.
They'll Coming To Take Me Away, Ha-Haa!
Theyre Coming To Take Me Away
