J.J. JacksonBorn 8 April 1941
Jerome Louis Jackson (born November 8, 1942, Bronx, New York) known as J.J. Jackson, is an American soul/R&B singer, songwriter, and arranger. His singing style is as a belter. Jackson best known for the song "But It's Alright", which he co-wrote with Pierre Tubbs. The song was released in 1966 and then re-released in 1969, to chart success on both occasions. The liner notes to his 1967 album, J.J. Jackson, on Calla Records, stated that he weighed 285 pounds.
J.J. Jackson Tracks
But It's Alright
But It's Alright
But It's Alright
It's Alright
It's Alright
It's Alright
Ain't Too Proud To Beg
Ain't Too Proud To Beg
Sho' Nuff (Got A Good Thing Goin')
Sho' Nuff (Got A Good Thing Goin')
Sho' Nuff (Got A Good Thing Goin')
