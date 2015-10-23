Fabio FrizziBorn 2 July 1951
Fabio Frizzi
1951-07-02
Fabio Frizzi Biography
Fabio Frizzi (born 2 July 1951) is an Italian musician and composer. Born in Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy, he is best known for his film scores and was a frequent collaborator with horror director Lucio Fulci.
Fabio Frizzi Tracks
City of the Living Dead
Fabio Frizzi
City of the Living Dead
City of the Living Dead
Voci Dal Nulla
Fabio Frizzi
Voci Dal Nulla
Voci Dal Nulla
Zombie Flesh Eaters
Fabio Frizzi
Zombie Flesh Eaters
Zombie Flesh Eaters
