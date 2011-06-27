The BreakersRock band from Denmark. Formed 2002. Disbanded 13 August 2013
2002
The Breakers was a rock band from Denmark consisting of Toke Nisted (vocals), Anders Bruus (guitar) and Jackie Larsen (bass). They were influenced by the music of the 60s and 70s, such as The Faces and The Rolling Stones.
The Breakers - The Jerry Lee Symptoms
Soulfire
The Jerry Lee Symptoms
Start The Show
