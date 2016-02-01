The Mariner's ChildrenThe 7 piece folk band from London /Brighton/Norfolk. Formed 1 June 2008
The Mariner's Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21d0f44e-913a-4cf4-be42-0356979f3248
The Mariner's Children Tracks
Sort by
Sycamore
The Mariner's Children
Sycamore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sycamore
Last played on
It Carved Your Name Into The Ground
The Mariner's Children
It Carved Your Name Into The Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring The Mariner's Children
The Mariner's Children Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist